Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hibbett in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.30. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.75 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $896.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

