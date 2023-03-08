Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report issued on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.18.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $214.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.61. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

