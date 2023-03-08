Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report issued on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.18.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.9 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $214.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.61. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.