Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for DermTech, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for DermTech in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DermTech’s current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DermTech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $16.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of DermTech from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

DermTech Trading Down 3.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DermTech

Shares of DMTK opened at $3.93 on Monday. DermTech has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DermTech by 2,543.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 810,420 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in DermTech by 4.2% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 511,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

