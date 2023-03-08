Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for HP in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now expects that the computer maker will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for HP’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

HP Trading Down 2.3 %

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,164 shares of company stock worth $4,149,407 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

