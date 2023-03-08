Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

NYSE ANF opened at $28.36 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

