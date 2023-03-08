Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $25.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.50 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RH. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.06.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $282.52 on Wednesday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $390.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in RH by 5,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,752 shares of company stock valued at $107,945,101. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

