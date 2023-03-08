Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Issued By Wedbush

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNST. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.28.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $103.22 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.07.

Monster Beverage’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,769,000 after purchasing an additional 636,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,186,000 after purchasing an additional 393,798 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.