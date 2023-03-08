Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Cut by Analyst

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report issued on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.50.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$26.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$38.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total value of C$27,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,284.73. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.