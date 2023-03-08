Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 134,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Steven K. Wilson sold 8,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $243,932.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,902.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven K. Wilson sold 8,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $243,932.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,902.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,599 shares of company stock worth $3,247,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

