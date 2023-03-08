Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $86.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,805 shares of company stock worth $263,993. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.