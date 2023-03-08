Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Stevanato Group S.p.A. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Stevanato Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stevanato Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €271.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

STVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.80 ($28.51).

Stevanato Group stock opened at €23.48 ($24.98) on Monday. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a 12 month high of €25.72 ($27.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.00. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 166.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

