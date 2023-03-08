Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Issued By Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.54. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.87 per share.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

LOW opened at $197.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.09 and its 200-day moving average is $201.41. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.