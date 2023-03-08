Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Issued By B. Riley

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a research note issued on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. Marcus has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.45%.

In related news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $48,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Marcus by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Marcus by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 1,181.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 700,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 645,946 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

