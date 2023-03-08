Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 3.0 %

ITCI opened at $46.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,785.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,975. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.