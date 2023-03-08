Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Issued By William Blair

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Portillo’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillo’s’ FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $21.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60 and a beta of 2.10. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.34 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 55.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 631,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 225,119 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the third quarter worth $1,256,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the third quarter worth $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

