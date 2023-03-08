Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for agilon health, inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of agilon health in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get agilon health alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

agilon health Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of agilon health

NYSE:AGL opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of agilon health by 236.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in agilon health in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in agilon health by 72.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $598,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $161,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $598,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,770 shares of company stock worth $1,317,360. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.