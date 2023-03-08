Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hecla Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.92.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 2.02. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.006 dividend. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.28%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

