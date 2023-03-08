Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $14.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share.

PDC Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

PDC Energy stock opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.54. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $168,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,344,555 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Natixis acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.