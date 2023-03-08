Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Triumph Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Triumph Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

NYSE TGI opened at $12.10 on Monday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $786.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $328.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,593,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 217,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after buying an additional 87,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after buying an additional 320,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,891,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 129,360 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

