Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for STERIS’ Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$251.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$249.77 million.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

