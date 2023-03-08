Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Raised by Analyst

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Tecsys from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.33.

TCS opened at C$29.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$424.72 million, a PE ratio of 91.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.81. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$24.27 and a 1 year high of C$41.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

