Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.83 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CSFB reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$106.42 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.53.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$87.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$158.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$104.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$88.21.

In other news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. In other news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

