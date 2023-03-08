Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.15. The stock had previously closed at $17.13, but opened at $17.67. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 1,989,539 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XM. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 4,817 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $76,927.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,596.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. Research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

