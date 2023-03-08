Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $18.15 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

XM stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.72. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $862,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,646,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,509,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 167,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,769,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,758,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255,359.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $862,660.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,646,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,509,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 291.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

