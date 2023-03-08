Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Posts Earnings Results

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 91.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $475.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Quanterix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 80,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Quanterix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 464,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,148,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

