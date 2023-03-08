Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Posts Earnings Results

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 91.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.
Quanterix Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of QTRX stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $475.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Quanterix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix
About Quanterix
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quanterix (QTRX)
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.