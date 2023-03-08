Qube Holdings Limited (QUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Qube’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Qube Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Qube Company Profile
Featured Stories
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Qube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qube and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.