QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

QuickLogic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

QuickLogic Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuickLogic by 16.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 100,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in QuickLogic by 84.6% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 152,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

