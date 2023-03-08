QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.54.
In other news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.
