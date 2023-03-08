Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) versus COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Financial Contrast

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Randstad shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COSCO SHIPPING and Randstad’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COSCO SHIPPING $51.72 billion 0.35 $13.84 billion N/A N/A Randstad $29.15 billion 0.41 $908.62 million $2.57 12.55

Dividends

COSCO SHIPPING has higher revenue and earnings than Randstad.

COSCO SHIPPING pays an annual dividend of $2.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 43.6%. Randstad pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Randstad pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

COSCO SHIPPING has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randstad has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for COSCO SHIPPING and Randstad, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COSCO SHIPPING 2 0 0 0 1.00 Randstad 2 4 1 0 1.86

Randstad has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.10%. Given Randstad’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Randstad is more favorable than COSCO SHIPPING.

Profitability

This table compares COSCO SHIPPING and Randstad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COSCO SHIPPING N/A N/A N/A Randstad 3.20% 20.71% 8.48%

Summary

Randstad beats COSCO SHIPPING on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments. It offers freight forwarding and transportation, vessel chartering, marine, vessel management, manning, and liner agency. The company was formerly known as China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. in November 2016. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement. The Professionals segment includes permanent and temporary placement of qualified professionals and candidates. The company was founded by Frits Goldschmeding in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

