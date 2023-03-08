Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.5 %

RAVE stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 75.23% and a net margin of 70.13%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Rave Restaurant Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $403,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

