Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.5 %
RAVE stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 75.23% and a net margin of 70.13%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Rave Restaurant Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
