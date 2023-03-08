Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,434 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $29,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

Raymond James Price Performance

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,395 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.47. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Raymond James’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

