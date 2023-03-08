Raymond James Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$37.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lowered shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.38.

TSE:SNC opened at C$30.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$21.27 and a 52 week high of C$33.11.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

