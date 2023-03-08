Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $68,951,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,120,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,226,000 after buying an additional 75,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,943,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

