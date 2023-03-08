Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,870 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,870 ($70.59) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RB. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($93.80) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.16) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($76.96) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.19) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.39) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.