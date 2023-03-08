REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $41.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.08.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

