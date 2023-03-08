Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intrusion Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Intrusion in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year.

Intrusion Trading Down 31.9 %

Shares of INTZ opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

Institutional Trading of Intrusion

Intrusion Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,902 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 579,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intrusion by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 186,350 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Articles

