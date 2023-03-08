Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intrusion Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Intrusion in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year.
Intrusion Trading Down 31.9 %
Shares of INTZ opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.
Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.
