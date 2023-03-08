Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Precigen, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Precigen in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. Precigen has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $338.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 11,428,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,999.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,129,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,476,037. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari acquired 22,857 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 937,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,822.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 11,428,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,129,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,476,037. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,489,141 shares of company stock worth $20,105,997. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

