Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Shoals Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHLS. Northland Securities downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.03.

SHLS opened at $26.55 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $330,317.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,694.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $330,317.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,694.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $344,837.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,168. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

