Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

CRSP has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $47.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $1,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,516,250. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

