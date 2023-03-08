Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.40% of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

BETZ stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $131.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.41.

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

