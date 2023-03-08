Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 7,813 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 406,897 shares valued at $30,376,669. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

