Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PTC were worth $14,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTC. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 66.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,760 shares of company stock valued at $61,041,447. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $121.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.65. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

