Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $67.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 276,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

