Royal Bank of Canada Sells 120,154 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.34% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $14,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

