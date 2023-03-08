Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,906 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $25,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ryder System by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ryder System by 6.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,928,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ryder System by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,156,000 after purchasing an additional 99,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 695,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,485,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on R shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Featured Stories

