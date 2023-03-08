Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.80% of Schneider National worth $28,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after buying an additional 691,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after buying an additional 404,251 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 391,471 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 251,976 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schneider National Stock Performance

SNDR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.