Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Cut by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $78.07.
