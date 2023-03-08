Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$10.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on SES shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. In other news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Shares of SES opened at C$6.72 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.02 and a 12 month high of C$8.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading

