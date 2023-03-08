Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Expands By 5.4%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,099,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 1,042,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 999.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered Alsea from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Alsea Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALSSF opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. Alsea has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. It operates through the following segments: Mexico, LATAM, and Europe. It offers its services through its brands including Domino’s Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili’s Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F.

