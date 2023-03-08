Short Interest in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Declines By 8.1%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,060,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 19,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FOLD. BTIG Research raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.82. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,686.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $1,931,312.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,004,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,171,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $195,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,686.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 369,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,867 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

