Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Drops By 5.1%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AHCHY stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.